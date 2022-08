The Pirates claimed Padlo off waivers and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Padlo was designated for assignment by Seattle on Friday and will now join his third team of 2022. The 26-year-old is 4-for-22 in 10 games between the Mariners and Giants this year, but he's spent most of the year at the Triple-A level, where he has a /.245/.327/.455 slash line in 60 contests between the two organizations.