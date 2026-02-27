Pirates' Konnor Griffin: Back in lineup Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Griffin (foot) is starting at shortstop and batting eighth in Friday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Orioles.
Griffin was lifted from his last game as a precaution Wednesday after being hit on the foot by a pitch, but he's fine. This is Griffin's first Grapefruit League start since he swatted a pair of home runs Tuesday against the Red Sox. The top prospect is competing for the Pirates' Opening Day shortstop gig.
