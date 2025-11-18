The Pirates are "strongly considering" giving Griffin the opportunity to win their starting shortstop job, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Griffin slashed .333/.415/.527 with 21 home runs and 65 stolen bases across three levels in 2025 in his first professional season, finishing the year at Double-A Altoona. Griffin will not turn 20 until late April, and the last teenage position player to debut in the big leagues was Juan Soto in 2018. The Pirates have a clear opening at shortstop, though, and the organization is sending signals that it wants to surround ace Paul Skenes with more talent. Griffin's stock in redraft leagues will soar if it looks like the Pirates will indeed give him a real chance to crack the Opening Day roster.