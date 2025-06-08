The Pirates are set to promote Griffin from Single-A Bradenton to High-A Greensboro during the upcoming week, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Griffin is ready for a stiffer challenge after an excellent showing in the Florida State League to begin the season. Over his 50 games with Bradenton, the 19-year-old shortstop slashed .338/.396/.536 with nine home runs and 26 stolen bases.