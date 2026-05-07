Pirates' Konnor Griffin: Notches eighth steal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Griffin went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks.
Griffin's knock extended his hitting streak to eight games, a span in which he's gone 12-for-29 (.414) with five extra-base hits and two steals. The shortstop hasn't shown a ton of power yet, but everything else has looked pretty good so far. He's batting .266 with a .735 OPS, two home runs, 16 RBI, 13 runs scored, eight steals, five doubles and two triples across 31 contests. Griffin is striking out at a 28.1 percent clip, which could make him prone to some slumps during his rookie year, but it's not all that concerning given his overall body of work.
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