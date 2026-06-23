Pirates' Konnor Griffin: Starting rehab assignment Wednesday

Manager Don Kelly announced that Griffin (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Tuesday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The rookie shortstop has been rehabbing his forearm strain in Florida and has been cleared for game action after ramping up his throwing program over the past week. It's not clear how many minor-league games Griffin will require to get back up to speed, but he could be back with the Pirates sometime this weekend or early next week.