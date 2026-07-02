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Pirates' Konnor Griffin: Swipes 16th bag

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Griffin went 1-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Phillies.

Griffin hit atop the Pirates' order for the fifth time in the last six games since being activated from the injured list, and he also has reached base in all but one of those contests. On Wednesday, he collected a single in the third inning and proceeded to steal his 16th base of the season, and his second since being activated. Griffin's performance was mixed, however, as he also stranded two runners in scoring position.

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