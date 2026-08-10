Pirates' Konnor Griffin: Taking part in baseball activities

The Pirates announced July 31 that Griffin (finger) has resumed participating in baseball activities, including playing catch and taking right-handed swings against a Trajekt machine, MLB.com reports.

Griffin is about four and a half weeks into a six-week immobilization period for his left ring finger sagittal back injury, but he'll still be able to do some light activities during that time. Once the six weeks are up around the middle of August, Griffin could be cleared for more intense workouts as he gears up for a potential return from the 60-day injured list in early September. While Griffin remains out, Jacob Gonzalez is expected to see the bulk of the reps at shortstop for the Pirates.