Pirates' Konnor Griffin: Throws from 90 feet Wednesday

Griffin (elbow) did some flat-ground throwing from out to 90 feet Wednesday and felt fine, Jose Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

It's the first bit of throwing Griffin has done since he landed on the 10-day injured list at the end of May with a flexor strain in his right elbow. He also took part in fielding drills without throwing, which is something the rookie has done since first going on the IL. There remains no timetable for Griffin's return to the Pirates' active roster, but there should be more clarity on that front as he continues to ramp up his throwing.