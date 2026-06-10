Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Pirates' Konnor Griffin: Throws from 90 feet Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Griffin (elbow) did some flat-ground throwing from out to 90 feet Wednesday and felt fine, Jose Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

It's the first bit of throwing Griffin has done since he landed on the 10-day injured list at the end of May with a flexor strain in his right elbow. He also took part in fielding drills without throwing, which is something the rookie has done since first going on the IL. There remains no timetable for Griffin's return to the Pirates' active roster, but there should be more clarity on that front as he continues to ramp up his throwing.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!