Escobar was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

The 23-year-old didn't have much of a reputation prior to this season, as he'd topped out at Double-A Altoona, where he'd posted a 4.54 ERA and a 15.9 percent strikeout rate in seven starts. Pitching mostly out of the bullpen this year, his numbers have been almost unrecognizable. In 49.2 frames split between Indianapolis and High-A Bradenton, he owns a 1.99 ERA and a 27.7 percent strikeout rate, though his 4.26 FIP and 12.6 percent walk rate provide reasons not to get too excited.

