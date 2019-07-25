The Pirates optioned Escobar to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pittsburgh will ship out Escobar to the farm after he was blitzed for five runs on five hits and four walks over two innings of relief in Wednesday's 14-8 loss to the Cardinals. Alex McRae was summoned from Triple-A to fill Escobar's spot on the active roster and in the Pittsburgh bullpen.

