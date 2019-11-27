Play

Escobar was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Escobar was designated for assignment last week, but he will now be outrighted to Triple-A after posting a 7.94 ERA over 5.2 innings in his first major-league action. The 23-year-old has been slightly more successful in the minors, but he'll likely require more time before gaining a consistent role in a major-league bullpen.

