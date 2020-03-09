Pirates' Luis Escobar: Heads to minors camp
Escobar was reassigned to the Pirates' minor-league camp Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Escobar began the spring in major-league camp after making his debut in the big leagues last season, but he'll need to develop more in the minors before returning to the Pirates' bullpen. The right-hander struggled in his limited major-league action last year, but he was more effective at the Triple-A level, posting a 4.09 ERA with a 57:32 K:BB over 55 innings in 2019.
