Play

Escobar was reassigned to the Pirates' minor-league camp Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Escobar began the spring in major-league camp after making his debut in the big leagues last season, but he'll need to develop more in the minors before returning to the Pirates' bullpen. The right-hander struggled in his limited major-league action last year, but he was more effective at the Triple-A level, posting a 4.09 ERA with a 57:32 K:BB over 55 innings in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories