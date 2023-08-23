Ortiz will start Wednesday against the Cardinals, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazettereports.

Ortiz has split the season evenly between Triple-A Indianapolis and the majors, 5hough he hasn't experienced much success at either level. Across 53.2 frames in Pittsburgh, he maintained only a 34:26 K: BB while serving up 1.8 HR/9. Positively, he's worked four or five frames in each of his last five appearances in the minors, so he could work deep enough into the game to qualify for a win if his start goes well.