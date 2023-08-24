Ortiz (2-4) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and five walks over 3.1 innings against the Cardinals. He struck out five.

Ortiz struggled tremendously in his return to the Pirates' rotation, allowing back-to-back singles, followed by back-to-back walks in the first inning, which led to three runs coming across for St. Louis. Despite getting the leadoff man to go down on strikes in three of the four innings in which he appeared, the right-hander would still be tagged for five runs on the afternoon before being relieved by Yohan Ramirez. Ortiz has now allowed at least four runs in each of his last three starts for Pittsburgh, lasting less than five frames on each occasion.