Ortiz (3-4) earned the win Tuesday against Kansas City. He allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings.

Ortiz followed opener Colin Selby on Tuesday, dealing five innings of one-run baseball to pick up his first win since June 23. After giving up four or more runs in each of his last three appearances, the 24-year-old bounced back Tuesday and yielded just three hits on the day. Though Ortiz doesn't hold a permanent spot in the Pirates rotation, he'll likely stick around for more work for as long as Max Kranick (elbow) and Vince Velasquez (elbow) remain on the 60-day IL.