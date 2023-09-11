Ortiz allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out none across 5.1 innings Sunday against Atlanta. He did not factor into the decision.

Ortiz limited the damage against one of the tougher lineups in the league and held Atlanta without any extra-base hits. While his ability to suppress runs is positive, Ortiz lacked the ability to miss bats and racked up only five swinging strikes across 73 total pitches. That contrast has been present since he was promoted back to the majors Aug. 23, as he's maintained a respectable 4.12 ERA but has only a 14:12 K:BB across 19.2 frames.