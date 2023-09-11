Ortiz allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out none across 5.1 innings Sunday against Atlanta. He did not factor into the decision.
Ortiz limited the damage against one of the tougher lineups in the league and held Atlanta without any extra-base hits. While his ability to suppress runs is positive, Ortiz lacked the ability to miss bats and racked up only five swinging strikes across 73 total pitches. That contrast has been present since he was promoted back to the majors Aug. 23, as he's maintained a respectable 4.12 ERA but has only a 14:12 K:BB across 19.2 frames.
More News
-
Pirates' Luis Ortiz: Starting for Pittsburgh on Sunday•
-
Pirates' Luis Ortiz: Nabs win Monday•
-
Pirates' Luis Ortiz: Starting for Pirates on Monday•
-
Pirates' Luis Ortiz: Impresses in long relief•
-
Pirates' Luis Ortiz: Staying in rotation this week•
-
Pirates' Luis Ortiz: Flounders in return to rotation•