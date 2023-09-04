Ortiz will start for the Pirates on Monday versus the Brewers, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Things had seemed to be pointing in Ortiz's direction, but the Pirates declined naming a starter until releasing their lineup. Ortiz's last appearance was in bulk relief and he has posted a 5.08 ERA and 44:33 K:BB over 62 innings this season covering 11 starts and two relief appearances.