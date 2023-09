Ortiz will start for the Pirates on Sunday in Atlanta, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

It's Ortiz's turn, but the Pirates had held off officially naming him Sunday's starter until now, presumably in case he was needed in relief. Ortiz has been a big disappointment overall this season but has pitched well his last two times out, allowing three runs over 11 innings. That said, he's not a recommended streamer versus Atlanta.