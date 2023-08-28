General manager Ben Cherington confirmed that Ortiz will receive another start with the Pirates either Tuesday or Wednesday in Kansas City, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Pirates are condensing their rotation from six men to five this week, and Ortiz will end up sticking around over Osvaldo Bido, who was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday. Ortiz likely doesn't have a long leash in the Pittsburgh rotation, however, as he was roughed up for five earned runs on seven hits and five walks over 3.1 innings this past Wednesday against St. Louis in what marked his first outing with the Pirates since July 4. Through 12 outings (11 starts) with the big club this season, Ortiz owns a 5.37 ERA and 1.84 WHIP.