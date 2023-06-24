Ortiz (2-3) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks over eight innings against the Marlins. He struck out five.

Ortiz turned in the best start of young career. It looked like he might get stuck with the tough-luck loss, but Ortiz was rewarded for his efforts when the Pirates rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth inning to win 3-1. The 24-year-old induced 12 swinging strikes on 97 pitches and showed the kind of upside to warrant a roster spot in most fantasy leagues, though more ups and downs should be expected.