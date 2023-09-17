Ortiz (4-5) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and six walks over 4.2 innings in a 6-3 loss against the Yankees. He struck out two.

Ortiz struggled to find the strike zone Saturday, doling out a season-high six walks while failing to log five innings of action. He now owns a 50:44 K:BB over 78 innings of action this season. However, Ortiz has allowed two or fewer runs in three of his last four appearances. He's tentatively scheduled to take on the Reds at Great American Ball Park for his next outing