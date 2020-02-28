Pirates' Luke Maile: Dealing with hamstring tightness
Maile was scratched from Friday's spring game with left hamstring tightness, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Maile was tabbed to start behind the plate Friday but will instead be unavailable due to the hamstring issue. The specifics of the injury remains unclear, but he'll likely at least take a few days off.
