Maile (finger) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and outrighted to the minors Friday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Maile missed the entire season after undergoing finger surgery. As a 29-year-old with a career .198/.252/.304 slash line in 216 big-league games, he's understandably not a major part of the Pirates' plans going forward.