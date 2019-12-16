Play

Maile signed a major-league contract with the Pirates on Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The financial terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed. Maile has barely hit like a backup catcher thus far in his big-league career, posting a .198/.252/.304 slash line over parts of five seasons, but he could have a chance to compete with Jacob Stallings for a starting role, barring further offseason additions.

