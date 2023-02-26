Keller allowed one hit and no walks while striking out two across two scoreless innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

Keller performed well in his spring debut while facing a mix of Toronto's regulars and reserves. Per Justice delos Santos of MLB.com, Keller also debuted a new pitch that is a cross between a slider and cutter. Keller took a step forward in 2022, posting a 3.91 ERA and 1.40 WHIP, and he will be relied upon by the Pirates as a key part of their rotation throughout the upcoming campaign.