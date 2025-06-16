Keller didn't factor into the decision in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Cubs, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out three.

Keller owns a middling 4.08 ERA on the season, but he's been an extremely reliable arm on the front end of Pittsburgh's rotation. He's had two blow-up starts, allowing a combined 13 earned runs in those outings, and owns a 3.10 ERA outside of those two appearances. His consistency is shown in his 11 quality starts - tied for the most in baseball. However, a lack of run support has made Keller's fantasy output frustrating, as the 29-year-old has posted a 1-9 record through 14 outings. In 2024, his ninth loss came Sept. 1. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Rangers next time out.