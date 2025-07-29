Keller allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three batters over two innings in a no-decision against San Francisco on Monday.

It was a slog from the start for Keller, who allowed three baserunners and one run in the first inning. The Giants tagged him for two more runs in the second, though Keller at least managed to avoid a disastrous frame by striking out two batters with the bases loaded. However, the right-hander finished that inning at 73 pitches -- just 42 of which were strikes -- and didn't return for the third. This was Keller's shortest outing of the campaign and the first time in 20 starts that he's failed to complete five frames. Pittsburgh was able to pull out the win, however, so Keller remains without a loss on his record since June 21.