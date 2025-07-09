Pirates' Mitch Keller: Coughs up two homers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Keller did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's loss to Kansas City. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out five over 6.2 innings.
Keller gave up a solo shot to Jac Caglianone in the second inning but held the Royals in check until Nick Loftin's two-run shot in the seventh. It was Keller's first time allowing multiple home runs in a start this season. He's given up three or fewer runs in six consecutive outings, posting a 2.45 ERA over 36.2 frames during that span. He dropped his season ERA to 3.58 with an 89:27 K:BB. Keller's next start is expected to come after the All-Star break.
