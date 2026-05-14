Keller (4-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Rockies, allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk across 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

Keller cruised through his first four innings, holding Colorado without a hit. However, it was a different story in the fifth -- Keller would give up five straight hits to open the frame, allowing the Rockies to tie the game 3-3, before allowing a three-run homer to Mickey Moniak with two outs to cap a six-run frame. It's the first loss in Keller's last five starts -- he'd held opponents to three runs or fewer in four straight outings coming into Wednesday. His ERA now sits at 3.59 with a 1.08 WHIP and 38:15 K:BB across nine starts (52.2 innings) this year. Keller will look to rebound his next time out, tentatively scheduled for next week on the road in St. Louis.