Pirates' Mitch Keller: Gives up six runs Friday

Keller (5-3) was tagged with the loss Friday against Atlanta, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks across 4.2 innings. He struck out four and also hit a batter.

Keller enjoyed an excellent start to the season, and while some regression was expected, he's been hit hard of late. He's given up four or more runs in four of his last five appearances, a stretch in which he's gone 1-2 while posting an 8.31 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with a 20:9 K:BB across 26 innings. Perhaps the most worrying aspect of this recent run is that he's failed to complete five innings in each of his last two appearances. Keller won't have an easier outing next time around since he's scheduled to face the Dodgers at home next week.