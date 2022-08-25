Keller (4-10) took the loss in Wednesday's 14-2 rout at the hands of Atlanta, surrendering seven runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander reeled off five straight quality starts sandwiched around the All-Star break, but Keller's solid run has come crashing to a halt as he's failed to get more than 11 outs in either of his last two outings. Fortunately for his ratios, a couple errors by Josh VanMeter kept any of Atlanta's five runs in the fourth from going on his ledger. Keller tossed 53 of 82 pitches for strikes Wednesday before getting the hook, and he'll carry a 4.50 ERA and 97:44 K:BB through 118 innings into his next start.