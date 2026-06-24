Pirates' Mitch Keller: Hurt by long ball Tuesday

Keller (5-5) took the loss Tuesday as the Pirates were downed 3-2 by the Mariners, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk over six-plus innings. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander did come away with his eighth quality start of the season, but home runs by Cal Raleigh in the fourth inning and Cole Young in the seventh cost Keller his first win since May 24. It was the first time in 2026 that he's been taken deep multiple times, but over his last five starts, Keller's served up five homers in 24 innings while going 0-3 with an 8.25 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 23:13 K:BB. He'll try to get back on track in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Reds.