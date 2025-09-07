Keller (6-14) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits over 6.1 innings as the Pirates were downed 4-1 by the Brewers. He struck out four without walking a batter.

It was arguably Keller's best performance since the All-Star break, with a two-run homer by Jake Bauers in the fourth inning being the only blemish on his line, but the right-hander had no margin for error with Brandon Woodruff firing goose eggs over six innings for Milwaukee. The quality start was Keller's 17th of the season, one off his career high, but only two of them have come in seven outings since the beginning of August -- a stretch in which he's stumbled to a 5.86 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 36:11 K:BB through 35.1 innings. He'll try to build on this effort in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend against the Nationals.