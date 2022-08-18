Keller (shoulder) was able to play catch Wednesday without any discomfort, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Keller's ability to do some light throwing one day after being pulled early in his start against the Red Sox is a good sign, but an upcoming bullpen session will be the real test of his health. If Keller's right shoulder presents no issues when he attempts to throw off a mound Thursday or Friday, he should be ready to make his next turn through the rotation Sunday against Cincinnati.