Pirates' Mitch Keller: Punches out nine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Keller (6-12) got the win over the Cardinals on Tuesday, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out nine in six innings.
Keller was nearly through four scoreless frames, but Nolan Gorman took him deep for a two-run shot with two outs to get the Cardinals on the board. Keller racked up a season-high nine strikeouts and recorded his first quality start since July 22. He's now up to 16 quality starts this season, which is tied for the ninth-most in baseball. Keller will look to build on his positive outing when he faces the Dodgers in a home start next week.
