Keller (8-2) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over seven innings against the Mets. He struck out seven.
Keller had been struggling coming into Sunday's matchup -- he pitched to a 7.79 ERA, allowing 15 runs on 25 hits, over his last three starts (17.1 innings). He responded with a dominant performance against the Mets, allowing a lone run on Jeff McNeil's fourth-inning homer. Keller lowered his ERA to 3.41 with a 1.11 WHIP and an impressive 101:23 K:BB through 14 starts (87 innings) this season. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently lined up as a road matchup with the Brewers.
