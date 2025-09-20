Keller (6-15) allowed four earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four across five innings to take the loss Friday against the A's.

Keller had a smooth start to the outing, as he retired the first nine batters he faced. However, he allowed a solo home run in the fourth inning, followed by a three-run shot a frame later to ruin his day. Keller has now allowed at least one home run in six straight starts and has a 5.87 ERA paired with a 1.45 WHIP across 53.2 innings since the All-Star break.