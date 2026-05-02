Keller (3-1) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over seven innings in a 9-1 victory over the Reds. He struck out six.

The veteran righty continues to roll, delivering his fifth quality start of the season on 104 pitches (71 strikes) and tying his season high in strikeouts. Keller has given up more than three runs in a start only once so far in 2026, and he'll take a 2.85 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB through 41 innings into his next outing, which is set to come next week on the road in Arizona.