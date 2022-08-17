Keller was removed from Tuesday's start against the Red Sox after two innings due to right shoulder fatigue, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Keller had reduced velocity before leaving the contest, and he's in line for the loss after surrendering five runs (four earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk over two innings. It's unclear if the shoulder fatigue will affect the 26-year-old's availability for his next turn through the rotation, which tentatively lines up for Sunday versus the Reds.