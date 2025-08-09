Keller did not factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 win over the Reds, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Keller departed an out shy of a quality start after allowing two baserunners in the sixth inning, one of whom came around to score. The 29-year-old threw just 56 of 97 pitches for strikes with only six whiffs, but the two earned runs marked his lowest total in four starts since the All-Star break. He'll carry a 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 107:37 K:BB across 137.2 innings into a road matchup with the Brewers next week.