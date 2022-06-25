Keller didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Rays, giving up three runs on five hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out five,

Tampa Bay jumped on Keller for three runs in the first inning but he rebounded in impressive fashion, giving the Pirates a chance to mount a comeback. The right-hander tossed 62 of 96 pitches for strikes before exiting, and since getting stretched back out Keller has a 2.96 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB through 27.1 innings over five starts.