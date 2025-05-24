Keller did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on seven hits and zero walks over six innings against the Brewers. He struck out seven.

Keller gave up his fair share of base hits but Caleb Durbin's second-inning single was the only one that plated a run Saturday. He's been particularly sharp of late, posting a 1.89 ERA and a 20:2 K:BB across his past three starts. Aside from a rough outing against the Yankees on April 4, when he allowed seven runs over 3.2 innings, the 29-year-old has been a steady presence on the mound for the Pirates this season. After Saturday's start, Keller now sports a 3.66 ERA and 1.30 WHIP.