Keller (7-1) earned the win Wednesday, allowing four runs on 10 hits and one walk across six innings during a 9-4 victory over the Giants. He struck out eight.

Keller allowed a season-high 10 hits, but he got plenty of run support and cruised to his seventh win. The right-hander has given up 10 runs over his past two starts (12 innings) after surrendering just 13 across his previous nine appearances (58 innings). His ERA has ballooned to 3.25, but he still holds a superb WHIP (1.08) and K:BB (93:17) across 74.2 innings. Despite back-to-back rocky starts, Keller remains the ace of the Pirates' pitching staff and will look to reclaim his dominant form in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled during a three-game set at home versus Oakland.