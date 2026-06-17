Pirates' Mitch Keller: Strikes out seven in no-decision

Keller allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out seven batters over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Athletics on Tuesday.

Keller got off to a miserable start, walking three of the first four batters he faced on the way to giving up four runs in the first inning. The right-hander was able to pull it together thereafter, and the only other run he allowed came on a Zack Gelof long ball in the sixth. Keller needed 38 pitches to get through the first frame, yet he managed to spare Pittsburgh's bullpen from being overly taxed by getting through his remaining 4.1 innings on 58 pitches. It was actually the deepest Keller has gone since May 24, as he'd given up five-plus earned runs while tossing fewer than five frames in each of his previous three outings coming into Tuesday.