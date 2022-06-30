Keller allowed five earned runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out four across four innings Wednesday against the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision.

Keller particularly struggled through the first two innings of the outing, allowing three earned runs as well as seven hits and two walks. Though he rebounded a bit from there, he wasn't able to work deep enough into the game to overcome his poor start. Keller had maintained a 2.96 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across his previous four outings, though he still owns a subpar 5.14 ERA across 70 frames on the season.