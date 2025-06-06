Keller (1-8) took the loss after allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five in 6.1 innings of work during Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Astros.

Keller gave the Pirates at least six innings of length yet again, but his streak of five straight quality starts was snapped after the Astros tagged him for six runs Friday, the second-worst start of the right-hander's season, according to the number of runs allowed. He has yet to pick up a win since his opening start of the season, a timeframe spanning 12 starts now, despite allowing three runs or fewer in nine of them. Keller's ERA is up to 4.13 on the season with his next start scheduled for Tuesday against the Marlins.