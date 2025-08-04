Keller (5-10) earned the win Sunday against the Rockies, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings.

Keller cruised through the first five frames Sunday, but things unraveled quickly in the sixth when he surrendered back-to-back-to-back home runs to Mickey Moniak, Hunter Goodman and Jordan Beck before exiting. Despite the rough ending, the Pirates' offense provided enough run support to secure the win for Keller. The 29-year-old hasn't looked sharp since the All-Star break, posting a 7.62 ERA with a 12:7 K:BB over 13 innings in three starts. The right-hander will aim for a cleaner outing in his next scheduled start against the Reds.