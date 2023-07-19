Keller (9-5) took the loss Tuesday, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and two walks over six innings against the Guardians. He struck out one.

Cleveland did most of their damage against Keller early, putting up a five-spot on the right-hander in the first inning. It's a tough start to the second half for Keller, who posted a 2.16 ERA in his final four starts before the break. Overall, his ERA is up to 3.73 with a 1.16 WHIP and 130:36 K:BB through 20 starts (123 innings) this season. Keller will look to bounce back in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week in San Diego.