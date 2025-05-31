Keller (1-7) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks over six innings as the Pirates were downed 3-2 by the Padres. He struck out one.

The veteran righty managed only three swinging strikes among his 78 pitches (49 total strikes), but Keller generated plenty of weak contact as he delivered his fifth straight quality start, and ninth in 12 trips to the mound this season. His reliability has been matched only by the consistently poor offensive support he's gotten from the Pirates -- in all five of the games during his QS streak, Pittsburgh's scored two runs or fewer, and the team has yet to push more than four runs across in any of his 2025 starts. Should the Bucs look to move him by the trade deadline, Keller could see his fantasy value soar on a contender. He'll take a 3.73 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 56:19 K:BB through 70 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Astros.